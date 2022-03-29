The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting several mobile food distributions in the area.

In St. Joseph County, there will be a distribution On Tuesday, April 5, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET

At Emmons Elementary School, 1306 S. Main Street, in Mishawaka.

This distribution will serve 300 households, while supplies last, and is sponsored by St. Joseph Health System Community Health and Well-Being.

In LaPorte County there will be a distribution Wednesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. – Noon CT

at Fedder’s Alley, Washington Park, in Michigan City.

This distribution will serve 300 households, while supplies last.

In Starke County there will be a distribution Wednesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. – Noon CT at Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, in Knox.

This distribution will serve 250 households, while supplies last.

There will be a distribution Wednesday, April 27, in Starke County from 10 a.m. – Noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet/Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center, 15 W. Indiana Ave., in Hamlet.

This distribution will serve 250 households, while supplies last and is sponsored by The Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. These are first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. The limit is one box per household.