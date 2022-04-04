April 4, 2022, at approximately 0630hrs Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift One were dispatched to the 2000 Block of E US Hwy 12 in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officer A. Brinkman and Officer D. Abraham arrived on scene and observed a pedestrian lying in the roadway that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian had succumbed to their injuries was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigators are on scene obtaining information, processing evidence, and speaking with witnesses.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Corporal Brian Wright via email at bwright@emichigancity.com or at (219)874-3221; Extension 1005

