“We’re sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is dangerous and unacceptable,” said Captain Derek J. Allen. “Distracted driving kills and is completely preventable. It’s important to keep that in mind the next time you feel the need to send a text or check your email when behind the wheel.”

Distracted driving is considered any activity that diverts attention away from safely operating a vehicle. It can be visual, manual, or cognitive and includes everything from eating, to applying makeup, to more recent trends like “vlogging” or video blogging. While all forms are considered dangerous, texting continues to be the most prevalent, especially among Millennials and Generation Z. Research from NHTSA shows that young drivers, ages 16 to 24, have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007.