Do you eat while you drive? Maybe you apply your makeup while behind the wheel? Be careful, Police will be looking for you during this one day crackdown event.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is joining other law enforcement agencies across the country for a one-day targeted enforcement campaign to combat texting and other forms of distracted driving. On April 7, motorists can expect to see increased roving and high-visibility patrols by deputies on high-alert for hands-free violations.

According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claimed the lives of 3,142 people, or more than 8% of all traffic fatalities, in the U.S. in 2020.

“We’re sending a clear message that driving with anything less than your full attention is dangerous and unacceptable,” said Captain Derek J. Allen. “Distracted driving kills and is completely preventable. It’s important to keep that in mind the next time you feel the need to send a text or check your email when behind the wheel.” Distracted driving is considered any activity that diverts attention away from safely operating a vehicle. It can be visual, manual, or cognitive and includes everything from eating, to applying makeup, to more recent trends like “vlogging” or video blogging. While all forms are considered dangerous, texting continues to be the most prevalent, especially among Millennials and Generation Z. Research from NHTSA shows that young drivers, ages 16 to 24, have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007.

As part of the “Connect 2 Disconnect” campaign, the LCSO is asking motorists to do their part by putting down the phone and driving distraction-free. Violators of the hands-free law could face a Class C infraction with fines up to $500 and have points added to their license.