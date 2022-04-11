Save the date for May 14th.

Back the blue 22 is a fundraising event hosted by Chesterton Brewery, Duneland Distillery, Running Vines and Aftermath.

To support those who dedicate their lives by funding the equipment needed to keep the officers and community safe.

Ceremony starts at 4 PM with the party following at 5pm at the Duneland Distillery located at 124 N. 8th St. in Chesterton.

All proceeds go to fraternal order of police.

If you would like to make a donation it should be addressed to FOP 141 earmarked for the Chesterton PD.