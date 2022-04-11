Michiana Humane Society and Friendship Botanic Gardens invite you and your dog to Paws & Pints on Saturday, May 7 from 11am – 3pm.
Paws & Pints features a dog-walking course through Friendship Botanic Garden’s beautiful 100+ acres of hiking trails and gardens. Tickets include admission to The Gardens, a goody bag with items for you and your pet, a Paws & Pints bandana made by Z’s Dyed Goods , and live music from Nate Miller and the Turn Ups .
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local favorites like Burn ‘Em Brewing , Shady Creek Winery , Social Que BBQ , and Zorn Brew Works . All dogs must be leashed.
Proceeds from ticket sales support Michiana Humane Society & Friendship Botanic Gardens. Sponsorships fund the care of approximately 1,000 homeless pets that Michiana Humane Society will take in this year.
Get outside with your furry friend and support 2 great organizations at Paws & Pints!