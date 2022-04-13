On Tuesday, Edgewood Elementary School in Michigan City received a donation of nearly $50,000 in school supplies from Enchanted Backpack.

The delivery was greeted by Edgewood students, teachers, and staff in a celebration just outside the school doors. Included were classroom supplies, winter coats, hygiene products, books, playground equipment, and more.

Principal Kristin Smith of Edgewood Elementary said this donation helps all 369 Edgewood students accomplish much more socially, emotionally, and academically.

Smith thanked Enchanted Backpack, saying “this generous gift provides all students with the supplies needed for a successful school year.” These supplies will be distributed to students in need for the remainder of this school year and next year.

The donation was made possible following a rigorous application and interview process completed by Smith and Edgewood Elementary School’s Success Coach Nicole Norris.

Enchanted Backpack is a charitable organization that provides school supplies to 50 schools every year throughout Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.