City of La Porte residents are invited to share their feedback this week regarding parking in Downtown La Porte, according to Community Development & Planning Director Craig Phillips.

The City of La Porte is currently working with Walker Parking to conduct a downtown parking study. To assist in this effort, a public input session has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, at La Porte City Hall. Phillips said his team is interested in hearing residents’ thoughts on how parking in this area could be improved.

Representatives from city staff and Walker parking will be available Thursday evening to listen and answer questions. All are welcome to attend the session.