Governor Eric Holcomb Monday announced $189 million for 154 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state in the third round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.

Holcomb said, “This record-setting investment in broadband is another game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable, reliable internet. With this third round, we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school.”

The Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. Projects will have been completed in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties through the three rounds of the awards. Click here for a map showing the coverage provided by all three rounds.

This third round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties.

In addition to the $189 million awarded Monday, the 35 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $429 million total investment for broadband in the third round.

The program allows broadband service providers and utility cooperatives to apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved areas if they provide at least a 20 percent match.