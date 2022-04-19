The Michigan City High School Athletic Department will host a dedication ceremony/ribbon cutting on Tuesday, April 26, for their track and field, officially renaming it the Barbara Jones Slater Track & Field.

The dedication event will take place at 3:30 pm at the track (southeast side of MCHS). Barbara, who currently lives in Atlanta, will be present for the event.

MCHS says they hope you can join us to help support the Wolves, and celebrate an Olympian with local ties.

Additionally, there is a home girls track meet taking place following the dedication ceremony.