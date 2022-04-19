The City of Valparaiso announced Monday evening that there was a 12-inch water main break at SR 2 and Horse Prairie Avenue.

All customers located in the southern zone are affected. The zone includes customers along Evans Avenue and south, including all of US Hwy. 30 and south. Customers are experiencing low pressure or no service. A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for all customers in this affected area. The boil advisory will be in effect for approximately 48 hours (through around Wednesday evening) to conduct necessary testing.

For more information about boil advisories, visit http://www.valparaisoutilities.org/Faq.aspx?QID=141