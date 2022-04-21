The Art Barn School of Art in Valparaiso will host its “One To Grown On” fundraising event on June 4 at the Center for the Arts located within Valparaiso University.

“One To Grow On” serves as the premier fundraising event for Art Barn, a non-profit organization providing quality art education classes for children, teens and adults of all abilities, as well as exhibitions and cultural programs for the community.

Come for an evening of drinks, dinner and dancing to honor their late founder,

acknowledge Art Barn’s 50-year history and support the continuation and growth of our programming and operations.

See more details and purchase tickets under the events tab at artbarnschool.com.