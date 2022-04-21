The City of La Porte has announced that the first annual LEAP (La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership) Olympics will be held May 16-20.

Employees, board members, and their immediate family members have the opportunity to participate in 8 sports and events during the week. Teams must be co-ed consisting of 1/2 male and 1/2 female. All events are held in the evenings beginning at 4:30 p.m. Events for this year include volleyball, dodgeball, cornhole, Euchre, golf, bowling, a scavenger hunt, and La Porte’s treasured pastime, ring toss. All events will be held at partner locations. Trophies will be awarded to the winners of the individual games following the event that night and a traveling trophy will be presented to the overall winner on Friday, May 20.

To learn more and sign up, call 219-324-8584 or email LindsayJ@laportepartnership.com.