inside the Industrial Building at the Lake County (Crown Point, IN) fairgrounds

Saturday, May 7 from 9a-6p and Sunday, May 8 from 10a-5p.

Gigantic GIFT, FOOD and CRAFT show! Shipshewana On The Road.



Be among the first 100 guests on either Saturday or Sunday and receive up to $10 in ShipsheBucks! You can use ShipsheBucks to get purchase almost any product at the show. Just $5 gets you in to browse unique gifts, crafts, and food galore. Check out the website for a $1 off coupon. Tickets will be sold at the door or at www.ShipshewanaOnTheRoad.com.

Don’t miss out!

Shipshewana On The Road – Gift, Food and Craft Show is a weekend of fun where you’ll find anything and everything! How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades, Shipshewana On The Road – Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative, and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else!

If you have any questions, give us a call at 1 (269) 979-8888.