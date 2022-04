Valparaiso University sent out an alert Friday just before 6 p.m. that a fire has broken out in the Art-Psychology Building on Valparaiso University’s campus.

Valparaiso University said they were working closely with local fire departments to extinguish the fire.

At 7:17 p.m. VUPD requested that all students, faculty, staff and community members stay away from the Arts and Psychology Building due to smoke.