NICTD will be closing Franklin Street at 11th Street beginning Monday May 2 for a period of 30 days for track removal and replacement for the Double Track Project.

Due to the closure the bus routes will follow the below detour:

“Routes #1 and #3 will detour southbound, from Washington Street to Green Street and resume the regular route on Franklin Street and Green Street. Northbound Franklin Street to Green Street to Washington Street to 9th Street to Pine Street and resume the regular route.

Due to time constraints Route #2 will not be crossing 11th Street. Route #2 will detour at the Detroit Street and Pine Street intersection, traveling south to Ripley Street to Franklin Street traveling north to Detroit Street and resume regular route and schedule.

To maintain safe travel and route schedule the bus will dwell nearby the tennis court on Ripley Street.

Passengers will be able to complete transfers at Ripley Street, Detroit Street, and the Marquette Mall.

No changes to route #4 currently.”

During the construction project expect service delays. Michigan City Transit will resume daily service between the hours of 12:30 – 1:30 pm.