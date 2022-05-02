Live music, food and drink service will be at the Celebration Pavilion. The event is rain or shine.

Online ticket sales close at 4pm Thursday, May 5. Tickets will be available the day-of at the event entrance.

Proceeds from ticket sales support Michiana Humane Society & Friendship Botanic Gardens. Sponsorships fund the care of approximately 1,000 homeless pets that Michiana Humane Society will care for this year.

Get outside with your friends, family and fur-babies and support 2 great organizations at Pets & Pours!