Get your tickets for Pets & Pours on Saturday, May 7 from 11am – 3pm at Friendship Botanic Gardens . The event is dog-friendly (dogs must be leashed), and kiddos are welcome (children under 12 are free)!
Pets & Pours features a paved dog-walking course through The Garden’s beautiful property. Tickets include admission to The Gardens, a goody bag with items for you and your pet, a Pets & Pours bandana made by Z’s Dyed Goods , and live music from Nate Miller and the Turn Ups .
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local favorites like Burn ‘Em Brewing, Shady Creek Winery, Social Que BBQ, and Zorn Brew Works .
Live music, food and drink service will be at the Celebration Pavilion. The event is rain or shine.
Online ticket sales close at 4pm Thursday, May 5. Tickets will be available the day-of at the event entrance.
Proceeds from ticket sales support Michiana Humane Society & Friendship Botanic Gardens. Sponsorships fund the care of approximately 1,000 homeless pets that Michiana Humane Society will care for this year.
Get outside with your friends, family and fur-babies and support 2 great organizations at Pets & Pours!