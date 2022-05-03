Those caring for an aging parent or spouse will have the opportunity to tour centers devoted to Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness programs and collect information from senior service providers at open houses in Dyer on May 10 and Michigan City on May 24.

The open houses will highlight Franciscan’s Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a community-based healthcare program created for people 55 or older who have chronic care needs and prefer to continue living independently in their home environment. It was created as a one-stop shop for the seniors’ healthcare needs, from doctor’s appointments and medication to transportation and equipment and supplies needed at home.

The May 10 open house will be 2-8 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Dyer PACE Center located at the South Pavilion, 2150 Gettler Street, Suite 305. The entrance is located on the southwest side of Franciscan Health Dyer. The May 24 open house will be 2-8 p.m. at the Franciscan Health Michigan City PACE Center located at the legacy campus at 301 W. Homer St.

Franciscan Senior Health & Wellness includes examination rooms where participants receive their primary care, adult day care services such as nursing, physical, occupational and recreational therapies, meals, socialization opportunities and personal care. Dyer’s PACE Center serves all of Lake County while Michigan City’s PACE Center serves all of LaPorte County, most of Porter County and portions of St. Joseph County.

More than 20 Northwest Indiana senior service providers will be at the open house to provide information and answer questions. Among the activities will be a Medicaid, Medicare and estate planning presentation. Refreshments and giveaways will also be provided.

Those interested in attending should register by calling (800) 931-3322.