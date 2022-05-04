Job seekers are invited to attend the 6th Annual Michigan City-LaPorte County Community Job Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday May 10 at the Blue Chip Casino, 777 Blue Chip Drive, in the Stardust Room.

There are more than 50 region employers expected to be on-hand to connect with potential employees. Industries represented include financial services, manufacturing, social services, law enforcement, education, health care, retail, mental health services, government and the nonprofit sector.

Attendees should bring their resumes, be ready to network and connect with potential employers as well as be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

For more information, contact the EDCMC at 219-873-1211 or info@edcmc.com.