An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor has begun a $31.99 million concrete pavement restoration project on I-80/94 between the Illinois State Line and State Road 912.

Mobile operations are currently taking place on the shoulders of I-80/94 between mile marker 0 and 7 during the daytime hours of approximately 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Work includes cleaning the shoulders and inspecting and repairing storm drains to prepare for shifted traffic during construction. These daily shoulder closures are scheduled to continue through May 11.

Starting on or after Thursday, May 12, overnight lane closures will be utilized on westbound I-80/94. Alternating lane closures will be in place after approximately 8 p.m. nightly and continue through approximately 5 a.m. on May 13, 10 a.m. on May 14 and 12 p.m. on May 15.

Starting on or after Thursday, May 19, overnight lane closures will be utilized on eastbound I-80/94. Alternating lane closures will be in place after approximately 8 p.m. nightly and continue through approximately 5 a.m. on May 20, 10 a.m. on May 21 and 12 p.m. on May 22.

These overnight lane closures will be to set up the lane shifts for phase one of construction. Phase one will include constructing median crossovers for future phases of construction and performing patching work in the left shoulder and left lane of westbound I-80/94. During this work, the inside lanes and shoulders will be closed, with traffic utilizing the outside shoulders as a travel lane.

All work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. During the construction phase of this project, work will occur 24 hours a day and up to 6 or 7 days a week. Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 through the life of the project. The contract completion date is in May 2023, with major work wrapping up late this year.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. INDOT says that motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.