Paladin has teamed up with CityHunt to announce their first annual Scavenger Hunt to benefit Paladin on June 24.

Those attending will meet up for a family friendly pre-party then you and your team of 4-6 players will race against each other and the clock through Uptown Michigan City to answer trivia questions and take photo challenges to upload to the app.

A live leaderboard will keep score and everyone will end up at the same location to announce winners.

Additionally, look out for special tricks and treats along the way.

Register at paladin.care/event/scavenger-hunt .