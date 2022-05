AMERICAN ENGLISH (BEATLES TRIBUTE)

– 10:00 PM UTC-6

All Ages Show (21+ Drink with ID) – 6pm Doors / 7pm Showtime – $17.50 General Admission HEARTACHE TONIGHT (EAGLES TRIBUTE) – 10:00 PM UTC-6

All Ages (21+ Drink with ID) – 6pm Doors / 7pm Showtime – $17.50 General Admission

Check out brickartlive.com for all events and tickets.