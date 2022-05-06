Letter carriers across the country will be picking up more than mail on Saturday, May 14.

That weekend marks the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, an event organized annually by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

City residents are encouraged to leave donations of non-perishable food items by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 14 to be collected by the letter carriers.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City will be the local recipient of these donations. The items stay in Michigan City and will go to families in need in our own community.

Currently, the local food pantry needs proteins such as canned meats, peanut butter, and other non-perishable sources, as well as jelly, cereal, and pasta.

Major Becky Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army alongside her husband, Major Dale Simmons, encourages everyone to participate in this annual event. The Salvation Army says, “even if it’s one can of vegetables or a single jar of peanut butter – every little bit helps.”

The Salvation Army noted that “in past years, the amount of food collected during this drive has gradually become less and less, but the need still exists. In 2019, letter carriers toted nearly 11,000 pounds of food during the food drive, and this year the goal is to surpass that number. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Letter Carrier Food drive did not occur in 2020 or 2021.”

Carolyn Kennedy, the letter carrier who organizes the event, is proud to be part of this annual food drive, hoping to make a difference in her city. “Carriers are out there every day. We see the need,” she said. “This is our way of being of service to the community. This year we hope to exceed our previous drives to make up for the pandemic.”

The Salvation Army says that “Hundreds of people visit The Salvation Army of Michigan City every week to receive food from its pantry – all with varying degrees of need. Some count on the groceries received through The Salvation Army to feed their families every month while others just need the occasional help to make ends meet.”