Life Care Center of Michigan City is partnering with Beachside Gardens to support the 2022 Alzheimer’s Walk. On May 13, 14, 15th, 2022, Beachside will be donating a portion of the sales to Team Life Care for the 2022 Alzheimer’s Walk. You can purchase all your spring planting needs to include, hanging baskets, flats of flowering and vegetable plants, herbs, trees, shrubs, indoor plants and planting supplies. Beachside Gardens has such a wide variety of items available. No coupon needed just mention that you would like to support the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Beachside Gardens is located at 3725 E US Hwy 12, Michigan City, IN.