The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is celebrating Indiana EMS Week through May 21.

“Indiana’s Emergency Medical Services personnel are a dedicated group of people going into scenarios where people are having the worst day of their lives. Hoosier EMS responders are trained and prepared to act quickly and professionally to help anyone in their time of need,” says IDHS Executive Director Stephen Cox. “We cannot honor these first responders enough for all they do at a moment’s notice.”

Indiana EMS Week aligns with National EMS Week 2022. This year’s theme is Rising to the Challenge. This week, IDHS is sharing the stories of Hoosier EMS crews rising to the challenge. You can follow along and read the stories that affected EMS providers the most on the IDHS website or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Indiana has more than 800 EMS provider agencies and more than 24,000 emergency medical personnel. The IDHS says it supports the EMS community by issuing certifications, trainings and offering guidance on the new patient-centered model of care, Mobile Integrated Health.