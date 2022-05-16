The Queen of All Saints Festival is back with music and food. Unfortunately due to worker shortages they are unable to bring in rides this year, but are still trying to plan a fun time for all. The festival will run from June 10th-12th. Friday and Saturday hours are 5-12 pm and Sunday, open from 12-10 pm. On June 10th they will feature the band, “Nawty”, at 7 pm. On June 11th, the “Opry Rock Party” at 7 pm. On June 12th, the band “Steel Country” will take the stage at 6 pm. Sunday will also feature a bags tournament with registration beginning at 12 pm.