Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems will host a free car seat safety clinic on Tuesday, May 31, at the Franciscan Health Michigan City legacy campus located at 301 W. Homer St. The clinic, which is open to Indiana residents by appointment only, will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free car seats, provided by a grant from Geminus Regional Health Systems, will be installed by a certified technician while supplies last. Caregivers must bring their children to the appointment so the technician can see how the child fits in their current car seat and make adjustments for their new one. Some qualifications are required to receive the free car seat. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 931-3322.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recommends that whether you’ve just installed a car seat or need help installing or using one, you get help at a car seat inspection station near you.

“Children should remain rear facing as long as possible. Children under age 2 should always ride rear facing and should remain rear facing until they reach the top weight and height allowed by the seat manufacturer. Children between 4 and 7 should be in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. Once the child outgrows the forward-facing seat, it’s time to travel in a booster seat, but still in the back seat. Children 8 to 12 should remain in a booster seat until they are big enough to fit in a seat belt properly.”