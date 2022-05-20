State Road 212 in La Porte County will be closed on or after Monday, May 23 through late June.

State Road 212 will first be closed between Warnke Road and Pueblo Street, and when work in that location is completed, the closure will be between Fryer Road and Tryon Road. The official detour will follow U.S. 20, I-94 and U.S. 12.

The closure will impact the detour for the current U.S. 12 closure where NICTD is working on the South Shore Double Track project.

The closure for U.S. 12, which is expected to be in place through May 26, will follow the same detour as this State Road 212 work while the two projects are occurring at the same time.