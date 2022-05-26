The Town of Chesterton is reporting that the Town Council has pledged a donation of police and fire protection for the annual “Fireworks on the Lakefront” event.

The Town of Chesterton said that, “in the past the Duneland Chamber of Commerce has asked each of the Tri-Towns to contribute $2,500 in cash toward the expense of holding the annual Fireworks on the Lakefront event, as well as $2,500 in in-kind service, that is, police and fire protection.

The Town said that “this year, however, the Chamber has no need for cash, as its president, Maura Mundell, told the Chesterton Town Council at its meeting Monday night, May 23.”

Mundell said she has sponsorships in place to cover the cost of the fireworks, so at this time she’s only asking for the in-kind donation of fire and police.

The Town of Chesterton said The Town Council was happy to provide, and voted unanimously to do so.

The town reported that “Mundell added she’s currently in discussion with Indiana Dune State Park and the Department of Natural Resources over the logistics of the fireworks extravaganza.”

Fireworks on the Lakefront will be held on Wednesday, June 29, with the show scheduled to start at dusk.