Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces the opening of its grant portal for 2022 Cycle 2 grants. To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs now through July 15. HFL’s mission is to empower La Porte County residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of La Porte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.

“HFL welcomes grant proposals that impact HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds. Grant proposals must demonstrate a commitment to measurable results that contribute to positive change in one or more of the community-wide indicators HFL uses to monitor and track progress for each strategic priority.”

“Through its Healthy La Porte grants, HFL also welcomes grant proposals to meet community health and wellness needs outside of HFL’s strategic priorities. Healthy La Porte grant proposals must demonstrate a connection to HFL’s mission and vision.”

HFL is accepting grant proposals for 2022 Cycle 2 grants through July 15. Organizations interested in applying for a grant over $25,000 are required to submit a Letter of Inquiry (LOI) as a first step by June 10. All grant applications and letters of inquiry must be submitted online through HFL’s grant portal to be considered for funding. Organizations can find a link to the grant portal on HFL’s website.

To learn more about HFL’s strategic priorities, community-wide indicators, and grant eligibility requirements, visit hflaporte.org/grantmaking-overview. HFL’s website also contains a video and written tutorial with key information and highlights to assist applicants. Applicants can access grant timelines, instructions on how to apply, and additional tutorials on HFL’s website too.

For more information, contact HFL at 219.326.2471 or contact@hflaporte.org, or visit HFL’s website at hflaporte.org.