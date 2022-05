A project to straighten a beam that was previously hit on the I-94 bridge over U.S. 20 will begin on or after Tuesday, May 31 and continue through late July.

There will be alternating lane closures and lane shifts on U.S. 20 eastbound, with three phases of work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says that motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area.

The ramp from westbound I-94 to eastbound U.S. 20 will be closed through the duration of the project.