The Michigan City Police Depart recently made arrests as part of its Violent Crime Reduction Patrol arrests, seizing firearms in the process.

In a continued response to gun violence in Michigan City, Chief Dion Campbell has implemented Violent Crime Reduction (VCR) patrols to proactively combat this unfortunate violence in Michigan City, the Michigan City Police Department said in a recent press release.

On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 7:00 p.m., dispatch received calls in reference to three juveniles walking in the area of West 7th and Grant Avenue, wearing ski masks and displaying firearms. An officer that was working VCR Patrols, responded to the area and located individuals matching the description given by the Dispatch Center. When speaking with the subjects, officers discovered that a 16-year-old was in possession of a 9mm handgun. The juvenile was arrested for possession of a handgun without a permit and transported to Juvenile Services Center.

There were other notable events from VCR Patrols on Thursday evening. There was a traffic stop at 10th Street and Ohio Street, that led to the arrest of 30-year-old Lavelle Bert of La Porte, who had an outstanding warrant out of Porter County for failure to appear.

There was also a traffic stop at Michigan Boulevard and Vail Street that led to the arrest of 38-year-old La Porte resident Bryan Razor for failure to return to lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine.

Additionally there was a traffic stop at Coolspring Avenue and Woodrow Avenue that led to the arrest of 48-year-old Ronald Mashburn of Michigan City who had an outstanding warrant for driving while suspended.

Then on Friday, at around 12:45 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction, in the area of Michigan Boulevard and School Street. Officers continued to investigate, and a search was conducted of the vehicle. As a result of the search, a firearm was found to be in the driver’s possession. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Cain of Michigan City was taken into custody and charged with carrying a handgun without a permit, and issued a citation for a learner’s permit violation.

Michigan City Police Department stated, “Chief Dion Campbell would like to assure the public that MCPD is going to take any and all necessary steps to curb the outbreak in violence in Michigan City. These extra patrols will be used to combat any outbreak of violence and maintain peace in our City.”