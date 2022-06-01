The following dates at Crown Point’s Bull Dog Park will feature a variety of great local and regional music talents of varying styles and genres– from acoustic performers to multi-piece bands–

including a few well-respected tribute groups.

Some of these artists have performed on the Bulldog Pavilion Stage in past years and return this season by popular demand, while others are making their debut performances this summer at the city’s incredibly versatile outdoor facility.

The THURSDAY shows are done in connection with the weekly “Crown Point Classic Car Cruise Nights, “a tradition in the city for decades, which now has found a home at Bulldog Pavilion and its surrounding streets.

“Taste of Crown Point,” “The (Bull)Dog Daze of Summer Concert,” and “Oktoberfest”— are free to the public and include various food vendors, and a full cash bar.

FREE admission to ALL AGES. No outside food or beverages are allowed into the park at these events, but guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the shows.

“TASTE OF CROWN POINT” — SATURDAY, JULY 16th Kicking things off will be a first time Bull dog performance by party rock group ZODIAC, featuring the charismatic and zany JILL FIELD singing lead. Next up, the return of dance rock group, NAWTY, featuring powerful lead vocalist MANDALYN delivering the goods with her multi-octave range on popular dance tunes and selected rock classics. Closing out the night will be THE WOMEN OF MOTOWN — three incredible ladies who pump out the best of Motown and other soul/R&B classics.

“(BULL)DOG DAZE OF SUMMER CONCERT — SATURDAY,AUGUST 6th It marks the first time the iconic Chicagoland group M&R RUSH perform at Bulldog Park, the first time the band will be releasing a new vinyl album since 1979, and the first time their fan base can actually purchase the new vinyl release and take it home that night. Opening for M&R RUSH in the second slot will be fast rising teen rocker GEDDY TREZAK with his self-named band. Opening the day’s music will be JAMES GEDDA & THE BIG BREAKFAST, an Americana roots-rock band.