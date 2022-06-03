Due to the success of last year’s outing, LEAP will again have two tee times. Please indicate in the comment section during registration if you have a preference of morning (8 a.m.) or afternoon (1:30 p.m.) start time. Cost to participate is $595 for a team of 4 for LEAP members.

There are many sponsorship opportunities available! A Tee Sponsor is $100 and a Hole Sponsor is $150. More details are available on the registration page.

The golf outing will include several contests that prove to be golfer favorites every year. These contests include: a Hole-in-One Contest, the Longest Drive Contest, and a Putting Contest.

Please let us know if you have any exceptions or special needs by 7/14/22. By attending this event, you are accepting to be photographed and have those materials utilized in future LEAP marketing materials. If you would prefer to not be photographed, please let a LEAP staff member know by calling 219.324.8584 or emailing lindsayj@laportepartnership.com.