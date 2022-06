The EDCMC team is marking 25 years of impact, momentum and growth with a Silver Anniversary Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday July 21 at the Blue Chip Hotel & Casino.

The event will include awards that will recognize business and community leaders who have been an integral part of moving Michigan City forward. Online tickets will be available soon, and sponsorship opportunities are now available by contacting us at 219-873-1211 or admin@edcmc.com.