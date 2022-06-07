In celebration of the first-ever National Outlet Shopping Day™ on June 11 and 12, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets will reward shoppers with fantastic finds, exclusive deals and giveaways all weekend long.

In addition, as part of the epic two-day blowout, Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets along with all Simon Premium Outlets and Mills, is offering the Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway to all visitors throughout the weekend. The grand prize package, valued at $75,000, includes a premium electric vehicle from VinFast and a $20,000 shopping spree.

WHAT: Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets celebrates National Outlet Shopping Day with special retailer offers and Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway

WHEN: June 11-12, 2022

WHERE: 601 Wabash Street Michigan City, IN 46360