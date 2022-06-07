VNA Hospice of NWI, in partnership with the Porter County Community Foundation, are hosting an event for veterans in our community called Porter County Stand Down. Inspired by the “stand downs” of the Vietnam era which offered service members a break from combat to attend to personal needs, the event will provide veterans with the opportunity to obtain resources, benefits, and other helpful information from 50+ vendors in one, convenient location.

“The Stand Down is an effort to honor and give back to the veterans in our community who have given all of us so much,” said Bob Franko, President and CEO of VNA Hospice NWI. “Without our service members, our freedom and way of life simply wouldn’t be possible. We at VNA Hospice NWI are grateful for the service and sacrifice of our veterans, and we look forward to seeing all of you at the event.”

Veterans of all eras and their families are invited to join the event on June 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Porter County Expo Center. A copy of a DD-214, Military ID, or VA Health Care Card is requested to enter the event.

“VNA Hospice NWI is a Level 5 partner in the National We Honor Veterans program, representing the highest level of commitment to honoring veterans near the end of life. Through compassionate listening, the program helps guide veterans to a more peaceful ending.”

To learn more, visit vnanwi.org/services/we-honor-veterans.php.

For more information about the Porter County Stand Down event or VNA’s We Honor Veterans program, please email veterans@vnanwi.org or call (219) 462-5195.