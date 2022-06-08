The  Dunes  Summer  Theatre,  Northwest  Indiana’s  oldest  producing  summer  theatre,  presents  the  comedy,  “God  of  Carnage”  running  Fridays  and  Saturdays,  June  17-­July  2  at  7  p.m.  CT  and  Sundays,  June  19-July 3  at  2  p.m.  CT.
“God  of  Carnage” features  a  meeting  between  parents  of  two  11-year-old  boys  after  an  argument  leaves  one  boy  injured.  As  the  evening  goes  on,  the  parents’  polite  sophistication  devolves  into  rancorous  childishness,  with  unexpectedly  hilarious  results.  The  production  comes with  a  warning  to  audiences  that  topics  of  sexism,  racial  prejudice  and  homophobia  are  presented.
The  international  award  winning  play  is  based  on  an  original  French  play  by  Yasmina  Reza,  translated  to  English  by  Christopher  Hampton.  The  Dunes  Summer  Theatre  production  is  set  in  a  northern  suburb  of  Chicago.  Steve  Scott,  DST  Artistic  Director,  said  the  play  is  a  delightfully  comic  balance  of  light  and  dark,  rational  and  irrational.
“Anyone  who’s  ever  been  a  parent  or  a  child  will  find  the  plot  all  too  relatable,  especially  in  these  fractious  times,”  Scott  said.  “Reza’s  play  suggests  that  our  civilized  trappings  often  barely  hide  the  emotional  turmoil  that  lies  just  below  the  surface.  And like all  great  satirists,  she’s  able  to  make  us  laugh  at  our  own  pretensions  and  shortcomings  while  skewering  them.”
Cast  members  include  Daniel  Shtivelberg  (Allain);;  Christie  Coran  (Annette);;  Mandy  Walsh  (Veronique);;  and  Glenn  Thompson  (Michel).
The  ensemble is “extraordinary,”  Scott  said.   “They  are  among  the  top  professional  actors  in  our  region,  and  I’m  thrilled  that  we’ll  be  bringing  their  considerable  talents  to  Dunes
audiences.” Susan  Padveen,  associate  professor  and  interim  chair  of  the  Theatre  Department  at  Columbia  College  Chicago,  said  she  is  thrilled  to  be  directing  “God  of  Carnage”  for  the  first  time.  “I’ve  always  loved  the  play  and  I  think  it’s  even  more  timely  now  than  when  it  was  written.  It’s  a  funny,  smart  play  about  what  defines  a  person  and  a  community.”
An area  resident  for  more  than  25  years,  Padveen  has  been involved  in  numerous  theatre  projects,  including  directing  “Other  Desert  Cities”  at  DST  two  years  ago.
Tickets  for  “God  of  Carnage”  are  now  on  sale  at  dunesARTS.org  or  by  calling  the  box  office  at  219-879-7509.  Tickets  may  also  be  purchased  at  the  door  before  a  performance.  Discounts  are  available  for  students,  seniors  and  groups  of  5  or  more.
Dunes  Summer  Theatre  is  at  288  Shady  Oak  Drive,  Michigan  City,  IN  46360.
Email:  dunestheatre@gmail.com