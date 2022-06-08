The Dunes Summer Theatre, Northwest Indiana’s oldest producing summer theatre, presents the comedy, “God of Carnage” running Fridays and Saturdays, June 17-­July 2 at 7 p.m. CT and Sundays, June 19-July 3 at 2 p.m. CT.

“God of Carnage” features a meeting between parents of two 11-year-old boys after an argument leaves one boy injured. As the evening goes on, the parents’ polite sophistication devolves into rancorous childishness, with unexpectedly hilarious results. The production comes with a warning to audiences that topics of sexism, racial prejudice and homophobia are presented.

The international award winning play is based on an original French play by Yasmina Reza, translated to English by Christopher Hampton. The Dunes Summer Theatre production is set in a northern suburb of Chicago. Steve Scott, DST Artistic Director, said the play is a delightfully comic balance of light and dark, rational and irrational.

“Anyone who’s ever been a parent or a child will find the plot all too relatable, especially in these fractious times,” Scott said. “Reza’s play suggests that our civilized trappings often barely hide the emotional turmoil that lies just below the surface. And like all great satirists, she’s able to make us laugh at our own pretensions and shortcomings while skewering them.”

Cast members include Daniel Shtivelberg (Allain);; Christie Coran (Annette);; Mandy Walsh (Veronique);; and Glenn Thompson (Michel).

The ensemble is “extraordinary,” Scott said. “They are among the top professional actors in our region, and I’m thrilled that we’ll be bringing their considerable talents to Dunes

audiences.” Susan Padveen, associate professor and interim chair of the Theatre Department at Columbia College Chicago, said she is thrilled to be directing “God of Carnage” for the first time. “I’ve always loved the play and I think it’s even more timely now than when it was written. It’s a funny, smart play about what defines a person and a community.”