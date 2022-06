Michigan City Area Schools Tuesday congratulated Kevin McGuire, who was recently named Chief Financial Officer for Michigan City Area Schools.

MCAS says that Kevin has served as MCAS Director of Technology for the past 20 years and that they welcome him into this new role.

MCAS also congratulated Ms. Neal, new Principal of Marsh Elementary for next school year.

Additionally they congratulated and gave best wishes to Mrs. Tappan, who is retiring as Marsh Principal after 26 years of service.