The Kiwanis Club of La Porte hosts the 76th Annual 4th of July Parade

MONDAY, JULY 4, 2022 AT 10 AM

The parade will follow the traditional route, traveling westward down Lincolnway from Tipton St. to Andrew Ave. in uptown La Porte.

Any interested community members and organizations are welcome to submit an entry application to enter a unit in the parade.

Parade units are encouraged to decorate to the theme “America Proud. La Porte Proud.” and construct parade floats for spectators to enjoy. An application fee of $50 is due at the time of submission for community entries and $250 for corporate entries.