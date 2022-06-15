The City of Michigan City is celebrating in Independence Day grand style. Four events over two weekends will bring the community together to show its patriotism and pride.

On Saturday June 25 the Kiddie Parade will make its return to the Uptown Arts District. The city says the theme of this year’s parade is Red, White, Blue & You, and will feature the community’s youth showing their civic pride. Kids will dress in costume and decorate their favorite bike, wagon, or even their pet and stroll up Franklin Street while they’re cheered on. The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. at the corner of 7th Street and Franklin Street, and travel north to the Public Library. Parents can still register their kids by visiting www.emichigancity.com/1247/Kiddie-Parade. Participation in the parade is free.

Also on June 25, the city will host Venetian Night, Michigan City’s Boat Parade celebrating the boats that call Michigan City home. The theme, Red, White & Blue Cruise, will allow boaters to decorate their boat with lights, streamers, and anything else they can think of to celebrate our independence. The boats will stage in the harbor and proceed along the pier towards the Coast Guard Station, Fish Camp and make the turn back towards the Harbor at the Department of Natural Resources station. Spectators can watch from the pier, or along Trail Creek from the Coast Guard Station to Millennium Plaza. The boat parade will begin at dusk, and participation and viewing the parade is free. Boaters can register at www.emichigancity.com/1248/Venetian-Night.

On July 2, Michigan City will hold its annual Patriotic Parade. It will travel on Franklin Street south from 10th Street to Ames Field. Last year’s parade was held in June, but the decision was made to move it closer to the July 4th holiday.

“For many years the parade was held on the Saturday before the 4th of July, and we wanted to go back to that traditional date,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events for Michigan City. “We are excited for the return of local high school bands, which haven’t been able to perform over the last few years due to the pandemic.”

The parade will start at 11:00 am and feature floats, bands and a wide variety of local organizations showing pride and patriotism. Those wanting to sign up to participate can do so at www.emichigancity.com/1249/Patriotic-Parade. Participation in the parade is free.

The Independence Day celebration will come to a conclusion on Monday, July 4, with the Michigan City Fireworks Spectacular, held in Washington Park.