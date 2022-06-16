If you are in need of a new vehicle, YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS… Michigan City’s branch will be teaming up once again with Michigan City’s Uptown Limited Auto Sales to provide tons of vehicles at GREAT PRICES coming up in June! The sale will run June 21st – June 24th right out on the front lawn Tuesday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. There will be NO APPLICATION FEES and the choice of NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!!! You don’t want to miss this opportunity to purchase a new vehicle with low on-site financing on the spot with First Trust Credit Union. Plenty of inventory will be available AND there will be FREE GIFTS with every purchase including a $50 gas card!!! We hope to see you at our Michigan City branch location for this magnificent event!