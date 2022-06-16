Horizon Bank announces donation to Dunebrook Inc., in Michigan City Indiana. The donation, in the amount of $10,000, was presented by Noe Najera, Sr. Retail & Mortgage Lending Officer to Tammy Button, Executive Director of Dunebrook, Inc.

Funds will be used towards child abuse prevention education in LaPorte and Porter County Indiana.

Dunebrook’s program strengthens their ability to reduce the occurrence of child sexual abuse in children and adolescents. The objective of the program is to present child sexual abuse prevention education to over 24,000 children and teens in grades K-12. In addition, the program will play a key role in educating adults through an informational Parents’ Night on how to prevent, identify, and respond to suspicions of child sexual abuse. Dunebrook’s primary goal is to empower children and teens with skills and knowledge to lessen the likelihood that they will become victims.