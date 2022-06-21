Concrete pavement restoration operations will move from northbound to southbound State Road 55 between State Road 2 and U.S. 231 on or after Wednesday, June 22, INDOT said in an update.

Currently, northbound State Road 55 is closed between 137th Avenue and U.S. 231.

Local traffic seeking to access businesses or homes on State Road 55 in the closed section have to come from the north and utilize southbound State Road 55 to get to their destination.

Weather permitting, the lane closure will switch to the southbound side of the roadway between 137th Avenue and U.S. 231 Wednesday.

INDOT says that when the southbound lane is closed, local traffic will need to come from the south and utilize northbound State Road 55 to get to homes and businesses in the work zone.

INDOT says traffic should not drive south on the northbound side of the roadway.

Work began on State Road 55 in 2021 and will wrap up in August of this year.