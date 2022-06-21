Two separate accidents occurred on I-94 at the mile marker 26 Tuesday.

The three right lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed at mile marker 26, which is at the S.R. 49/Chesterton exit. The ramp from Southbound S.R. 49 to Eastbound I-94 was also closed.

Earlier in the day all lanes of westbound I-94 were closed for around four hours at mile marker 26.6 for a serious crash. At around 7:00 a.m., a trooper responded to a crash on I-94 westbound. Indiana State Police motor carrier units arrived first and reported that a tractor pulling a lawn mower had been struck by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor with a pull-behind mower deck was traveling eastbound along the north ditch of I-94. Police said the tractor had to stop mowing due to the bridge at the 26.6 mile-marker. The operator of the tractor then drove into the westbound lanes in an attempt to make a U-turn and proceed back westbound along the same north shoulder. However, the driver of the tractor failed to yield to a van that was traveling in the right lane.

The driver of the van was not able to avoid the tractor in the roadway. As a result of the collision, the operator of the tractor sustained serious injuries and was flown to South Bend for treatment. The driver of the van was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene. Police said that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash.