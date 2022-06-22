Sunday August 7th

Gates open at 11 a CDT

Hunt from 12p to 5p CDT

Food and Fun 12p to 6p CDT

Join The SHARE Foundation for a day of family fun. Find one of 33 Leprechauns hiding on our 185 acres and win a cash prize! Cash Prizes totaling $5,600!

All you can eat BBQ ribs, chicken, corned beef, hot dogs, pulled pork, hamburgers, tacos, nachos, roasted corn, beer, wine, pop, and desserts!

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT all day!

Entrance Fee:

Adults $60 in advance, $70 at the gate

Seniors (65 and older) $50 in advance, $60 at the gate

Children 13 and under, FREE (must be accompanied by a guardian)

(tickets must be purchased by 5pm on Friday, July 29th to qualify for the advanced sale price)

Click on the link to purchase your tickets! !http://www.sharefoundation.org

WHERE?

Between Michigan City & South Bend

Take US 20 to La Porte County Road 300 E,

6357 N 300 E, La Porte, IN