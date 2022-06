Check out some of the great things happening this year at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. You can visit their website at www.laportecivicauditorium.com. Call for tickets and information at

219-362-2325. Night Bike Ride on July 8th, 2022 from 9:00pm-12:00am. Cornerstones of Rock on Friday Sepetmeber 30th, 2022 from 7:00pm-10:00pm. Marshall Charloff-PURPLE EXPERIENCE October 8th, 2022 from 6:45pm-10:00pm. LCSO Concert November 5th, 2022 from 6:00pm-9:00pm.