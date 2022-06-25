Kayaks are now available to rent at Stone Lake Beach in La Porte.

The rental station is located across from the accessible kayak launch. Download the self-service mobile app, Rent.Fun, to unlock and rent kayaks by the hour.

The rental, which is $20 per hour, includes the paddle and required U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest (person between 90-300 lbs.)

The La Porte Park and Recreation Department says that the goal of the program is to increase awareness and access to kayaking.

The department says those looking for full-day rentals, group outings or guided excursions are better suited to more traditional rental operators.

For more information, call 219-326-9600 or download the app.