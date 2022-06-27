An update from the Town of Chesterton-details on WIMS FACEBOOK.

The man who entered Lake Michigan this morning to save a teen in distress, then went under himself, has died, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reporting.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Kenning, 38, of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kenning “was visiting with family when he observed a juvenile in distress in Lake Michigan,” DNR said. “Kenning reached the juvenile and helped her to safety before going under the water and not resurfacing.”

“A short time later, Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards arrived on the scene to assist, and they pulled Kenning from the water,” DNR said. “He was transported to Northwest Health-Porter, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine the exact cause.”

“Porter Beach is an unguarded beach” at Indiana Dunes National Park and is “‘swim-at-your-own-risk,’” DNR said.