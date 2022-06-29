The Lakefront Career Network (LCN) will be hosting its Annual New Teacher Luncheon on August 4th at Pottawattomie Country Club. LCN is the young professionals committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce

New teachers and administrators from Michigan City public and parochial schools will be treated to lunch and welcomed to the community by local businesses and organizations. The Exclusive Presenting Sponsor for the event this year is Purdue University Northwest, who will welcome the educators and introduce Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins, Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools. Dr. Eason-Watkins will address the new teachers, offering words of inspiration and wisdom as they begin the new school year.

The Lakefront Career Network is seeking additional sponsors for the event to assist in providing lunch for all educators in attendance. Resource bags will be given to each new teacher with various items donated by businesses to show the community’s appreciation. Donations for these bags will be accepted throughout the weeks leading up to the event. Resource bag items can include branded items, discounts, coupons, gift certificates, resource materials, etc.

The New Teacher Luncheon is open to the public. If you are interested in attending or sponsoring the event, supporting the lunch for an educator, or donating items for the resource bags, please contact Janelle at 219-874-6221 or jelwood@mcachamber.com. You can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/2p8pjsja.