The Town of Chesterton is reporting that INDOT lowered the speed limit for trucks from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph along Indiana 49 in the Town of Chesterton.

For the benefit of the Chesterton Police Department, INDOT will also construct three turnaround cross-over culverts in the median between East Porter Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road.

Much more information can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.